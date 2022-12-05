Nearly 70% of people know someone who has died by suicide, survey shows

Kenneth Fox

A new survey has found that 67 per cent of people know someone who has died by suicide, according to the annual Healthy Ireland Survey.

It also found 14 per cent of people know someone close to them who has died by suicide.

The Healthy Ireland Survey is an annual survey conducted with a representative sample of the population aged 15 and older living in Ireland.

They said the sample size is typically in the region of over 7.500 people and the fieldwork is conducted by Ipsos MRBI.

The survey found those aged between 45 and 64 are most likely to know someone who has died by suicide (45-54: 76 per cent, 55-64: 77 per cent), compared with 58 per cent of those aged under 25, and 61 per cent of those aged between 25 and 34.

Just over a quarter (26 per cent) report that the person they know who most recently died by suicide was a friend, 25 per cent identify them as an acquaintance and 23 per cent identify them as an extended family member.

A total of 4 per cent identified a person who was an immediate family member.

8 per cent of those who know someone that died by suicide reported the death had a significant or devastating effect on them that they still feel.

A total of 6 per cent of respondents reported they have attempted to take their own life at some point in the past, with 10 per cent of those aged under 35 reporting an attempt to take their own life compared to less than 1 per cent of those aged 65 or older.

General health

The survey found 15 per cent of those describing their general health as fair or bad, and 9 per cent of those with a long-standing illness or health problem, report attempting to take their own life.

In terms overall health, 82 per cent of respondents perceived their health as ‘good’ or ‘very good’, compared to 3 per cent who perceived their health as ‘bad’ or ‘very bad’.

28 per cent of respondents report having a long-term illness or chronic condition that has lasted 6 months or more.

The most commonly diagnosed conditions are high blood pressure (6 per cent), arthritis (5 per cent), asthma (4 per cent), diabetes (4 per cent) and high cholesterol (3 per cent).

18 per cent of the population are current smokers, 14 per cent smoke daily and 4 per cent smoke occasionally. 25 to 34 year-olds are the age group most likely to smoke, as was the case in all survey waves between 2015 and 2019.

Men are more likely than women to smoke across all age groups with the differential being widest among those aged 25 to 34. Just over a third (34 per cent) of men and 14 per cent of women in this age group are smokers.

Over a quarter (27 per cent) of men in the 25-34 age group are daily smokers, compared with 10 per cent of women of the same age. The equivalent proportions in the 2021 survey were 20 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

46 per cent of all who smoked in the last 12 months have attempted to quit; 23 per cent of those who attempted to quit in the last 12 months were successful.

Alcohol consumption

67 per cent of people have consumed alcohol in the previous 6 months, an increase of 1 per cent since 2021. Those aged 15-34 most likely to have consumed alcohol in the last six months.

Gender differences in alcohol consumption are small, with men (69 per cent) slightly more likely than women (65 per cent) to have consumed alcohol in the prior 6 months.

Roughly half (52 per cent) who had consumed alcohol in the previous 6 months reported they normally drink at least once a week, with a further 32 per centdrinking multiple times a week.

Men drink alcohol more frequently than women. 36 per cent of male drinkers drink alcohol more than once a week, compared to 27 per cent of female drinkers. These figures are broadly unchanged since 2021.

There has been a decline in drinking frequency among 35 to 44-year-olds. Just over half (51 per cent) of drinkers in this age group drink at least once a week, with 26 per cent doing so multiple times a week. This compares with 60 per cent and 36 per cent respectively in 2021.

32 per cent of those who consumed alcohol in the previous 6 months are considered binge drinkers. This is higher than was measured in 2021 (22 per cent), but remains behind the levels of binge-drinking measured in 2018 (37 per cent).

This means that 22 per cent of the population (aged 15+) are categorised as binge drinkers, compared with 20 per cent in 2021, and 28 per cent in 2018.

