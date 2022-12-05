Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 13:32

Funerals held for two men killed in Co Monaghan as gardaí probe potential link

Services were held for Christopher Mooney and Kieran Hamill.
Funerals held for two men killed in Co Monaghan as gardaí probe potential link

By PA reporter

Funerals have taken place for two men killed in Co Monaghan as gardaí continue to investigate whether one was involved in the other’s death.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after the body of Christopher Mooney, 60, was found in his home in Broomfield, near Castleblayney, on Thursday morning last week.

They are investigating whether his death is linked to man killed in a fatal road collision that took place on the N53 a few miles from Mr Mooney’s home that same morning.

 

Kieran Hamill, 37, from Crossmaglen, across the border in Co Armagh, died after being struck by a car as he crossed the Ballynacarry Bridge on foot.

Gardaí are investigating whether Mr Hamill, a father of two, was involved in the death of Mr Mooney and was knocked down as he fled the scene.

Separate funerals took place on Monday morning.

Mourners gathered at St Patrick’s Church at Broomfield, on the outskirts of Castleblayney, for a requiem mass for Mr Mooney.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Christopher Mooney arrives at St Patrick’s Church
The hearse carrying the coffin of Christopher Mooney arrives at St Patrick’s Church (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

The funeral for Mr Hamill took place at St Patrick’s Church in Crossmaglen.

Presiding at the service for Mr Mooney, priest Fr Michael Daly said the community was in a state of “shock and sadness” at the “untimely and tragic death”.

“Today as a parish community and beyond we are numbed, we are shocked, we are saddened – and above all the family of Christopher – by the untimely and tragic death of Christopher,” he said.

During the funeral for Mr Mooney, Fr Daly also said a prayer for Mr Hamill and his family.

He added: “And we think of all families who are suffering from trauma or loss of any kind.”

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.



More in this section

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Parents warned to look out for Strep A symptoms due to weakened immune systems Parents warned to look out for Strep A symptoms due to weakened immune systems
What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
irishmonaghancastleblayneybroomfieldchristopher mooneykieran hamill
Man charged with rape of woman found hypothermic in derelict house

Man charged with rape of woman found hypothermic in derelict house

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more