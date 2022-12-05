Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 08:00

Consumers will spend average of €1,200 on Christmas shopping

Consumers will spend an average of €1,200 on Christmas shopping this year, while households with children will spend almost €1,600
Consumers will spend average of €1,200 on Christmas shopping

James Cox

Consumers will spend an average of €1,200 on Christmas shopping this year, while households with children will spend almost €1,600.

New research from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission shows more than two-thirds plan to use savings to pay for presents, food and decorations.

One in four say they will borrow money to fund the festive season.

CCPC director of communications Grainne Griffin said using savings for Christmas is wise.

"Almost 70 per cent of consumers are planning on using savings, so that's really positive. Having a short-term savings account that you put a small bit aside regularly, but you cant dip into it for the expected expenses like Christmas or the unexpected expenses like the broken washing machine... that's just a really positive sign of financial resilience."



More in this section

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Glass quilt created during lockdown goes on display at National Museum Glass quilt created during lockdown goes on display at National Museum
Seán Quinn: Ex-billionaire claims to know arsonists who targeted former business Seán Quinn: Ex-billionaire claims to know arsonists who targeted former business
competition and consumer protection commissionchristmasccpcirish householdschristmas spendinggráinne griffin
Man charged with rape of woman found hypothermic in derelict house

Man charged with rape of woman found hypothermic in derelict house

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more