Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 19:23

Controlled explosion carried out on viable pipe bomb discovered in Co Down

The PSNI has appealed for information about the incident in Banbridge.
Controlled explosion carried out on viable pipe bomb discovered in Co Down

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have carried out a controlled explosion on a viable pipe bomb-type device found in Co Down.

The security alert, in Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge, has now ended, a PSNI spokesman said.

Officers and ammunition experts had been called to the scene.

The device has been taken away for tests, a cordon has been removed and the road has reopened.

The spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 768 03/12/22.”



More in this section

Evidence against Graham Dwyer 'overwhelming', State tells appeal Evidence against Graham Dwyer 'overwhelming', State tells appeal
Glass quilt created during lockdown goes on display at National Museum Glass quilt created during lockdown goes on display at National Museum
Sinn Féin launches bid to restore Assembly to tackle cost-of-living crisis Sinn Féin launches bid to restore Assembly to tackle cost-of-living crisis
psnico downdevicepipe bombbanbridge
Gardaí appeal for information about 'violent' Monaghan murder

Gardaí appeal for information about 'violent' Monaghan murder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth
Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more