Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 16:10

Man arrested after teenage girl assaulted with bat

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident in Portadown.
Man arrested after teenage girl assaulted with bat

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police are appealing for information following a report that a teenage girl was assaulted with a bat in Co Armagh.

The incident was reported in the Obins Street area of Portadown on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.15pm, officers attended Obins Street after it was reported that a teenage girl had been assaulted by a man armed with a bat.

“One man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and has since been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries to be conducted.

“Our inquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured any mobile phone or other footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1855 02/12/22.”



More in this section

Glass quilt created during lockdown goes on display at National Museum Glass quilt created during lockdown goes on display at National Museum
Gardaí appeal for information about 'violent' Monaghan murder Gardaí appeal for information about 'violent' Monaghan murder
Evidence against Graham Dwyer 'overwhelming', State tells appeal Evidence against Graham Dwyer 'overwhelming', State tells appeal
assaultarmaghpsnibatportadown
Sinn Féin launches bid to restore Assembly to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Sinn Féin launches bid to restore Assembly to tackle cost-of-living crisis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth
Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more