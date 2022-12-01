Gardaí believe deaths of two men in Monaghan are linked

James Cox

A man who was found dead in a house in Co Monaghan earlier today had been stabbed, and gardaí believe it is linked to another death nearby.

Gardaí believe this death is linked to another incident a short distance away, in which another man died after being struck by a car.

At 6.30am, a man in his 60s was discovered with stab wounds in a house in Broomfield, a five minute drive from Castleblaney.

Shortly after another man was struck by a car and died on the Ballynacarry Bridge, not far from the house.

Gardaí believe these deaths are connected and working to establish if these men knew each and what the nature of their relationship was like.

The cordon has been lifted on the house and the man’s body has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a postmortem will take place.