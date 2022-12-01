Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 11:25

Gardaí investigate after two bodies found in Co Monaghan

Gardaí have opened separate inquiries into the two deaths near Castleblaney
Gardaí investigate after two bodies found in Co Monaghan

Gardaí have launched investigations into two deaths, which are possibly linked, in Co Monaghan.

The body of one of the dead men was discovered in a house close to Castleblayney. A second man was killed in a road traffic crash close by.

Garda sources told The Irish Times separate inquiries had been opened into the two deaths. They added while the cases may be linked in time, that was not yet confirmed.

The man found dead in the property on Thursday morning had sustained what appear to be significant injuries.

While his death was being treated as “unexplained” it was expected that inquiry would be upgraded to a homicide investigation.

The man killed in a road traffic crash was found dead at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the N53, known locally as the Dundalk Road.

The man's remains are still at the scene, which has been sealed off for a technical examination.
Diversions on both sides of the border at Ballynacarry Bridge are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who was in the Broomfield area between 5.00am and 6.45am on Thursday morning, particularly anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.



More in this section

Proposed cuts will leave Radio Foyle ‘unsustainable’ – Eastwood Proposed cuts will leave Radio Foyle ‘unsustainable’ – Eastwood
Woman claiming she did not get fair share of father's estate loses appeal Woman claiming she did not get fair share of father's estate loses appeal
Man who threatened shop workers while carrying out a spate of robberies is jailed Man who threatened shop workers while carrying out a spate of robberies is jailed
gardaimonaghanirelandcarrickmacrosscastleblaneytraffic collisiondundalk road
Accommodation and better pay needed to 'lure' teachers back to Ireland

Accommodation and better pay needed to 'lure' teachers back to Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover
Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more