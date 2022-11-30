Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 11:45

Irishman in Qatar announces that he is a baguette on French television broadcast

An Irishman is going viral following his performance in Qatar this week.
Fiachra Gallagher

An Irishman is going viral following his performance in Qatar this week — although it's down to his language skills, rather than talent on the pitch.

The yet-unidentified Irishman crashed a live French television broadcast from outside a Qatari stadium to make an announcement.

"Je suis une baguette," he said. "I am a baguette."

It is not yet clear if the Irishman's declaration is a nod to the fact that the French baguette has just been added to the UN's list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity.

 



qatarviralworld cup
