Irishman in Qatar announces that he is a baguette on French television broadcast

Fiachra Gallagher

An Irishman is going viral following his performance in Qatar this week — although it's down to his language skills, rather than talent on the pitch.

The yet-unidentified Irishman crashed a live French television broadcast from outside a Qatari stadium to make an announcement.

"Je suis une baguette," he said. "I am a baguette."

« Je suis une baguette » 🇮🇪 🥖 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/6sO5qz60uQ — Pierre-Antoine Damecour (@padamecour) November 29, 2022

It is not yet clear if the Irishman's declaration is a nod to the fact that the French baguette has just been added to the UN's list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity.