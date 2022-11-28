Protestors block Port Tunnel as East Wall refugee accommodation row rumbles on

Fiachra Gallagher

Protestors have blocked traffic entering Dublin's Port Tunnel as tensions over an asylum-seeker accommodation centre in East Wall continue to simmer.

East Wall Road was closed in both directions between Alfie Byrne Road and East Road on Monday evening, with diversions in place.

Up to 300 protestors have blocked the Port Tunnel and adjoining East Wall road in another protest tonight over asylum seekers moving into the area. Protests are now going on over a week. #EastWall #Dublin pic.twitter.com/WqHssdyEZp — Alison O’Reilly (@AlisonMaryORE) November 28, 2022

On Monday, Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman said that said the former ESB office block in Dublin will remain open as emergency accommodation for refugees.

A number of protests have been held in East Wall after 100 migrants were housed in the building.

Protesters and some residents claimed there was not enough consultation with locals ahead of the arrangement.

More refugees are expected to be moved to the building in the coming weeks.