Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 19:54

Protestors block Port Tunnel as East Wall refugee accommodation row rumbles on

East Wall Rd is now closed in both directions between Alfie Byrne Rd and East Rd, and diversions are in place.
Fiachra Gallagher

Protestors have blocked traffic entering Dublin's Port Tunnel as tensions over an asylum-seeker accommodation centre in East Wall continue to simmer.

East Wall Road was closed in both directions between Alfie Byrne Road and East Road on Monday evening, with diversions in place.

On Monday, Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman said that said the former ESB office block in Dublin will remain open as emergency accommodation for refugees.

A number of protests have been held in East Wall after 100 migrants were housed in the building.

Protesters and some residents claimed there was not enough consultation with locals ahead of the arrangement.

More refugees are expected to be moved to the building in the coming weeks.

 



asylum seekersport tunneleast wallaccommodation crisis
