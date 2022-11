Kenneth Fox

There are a total 625 people are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

503 of those are in emergency departments, while 122 are in wards, according to the INMO.

Letterkenny University Hospital is the worst affected facility with 83 patients without beds.

That is followed by 74 at University Hospital Limerick, 70 at Cork University Hospital, and 44 at Tallaght University Hospital.