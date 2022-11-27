Safe with 'sum of cash' stolen from cash-in-transit vehicle in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information after a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Dublin on Saturday.

Shortly before 6.30pm, two men approached and threatened a CIT security staff member outside a shopping centre on Orwell Road, Templeogue.

The two men entered the CIT van and removed a safe using an angle grinder before leaving the scene in a silver car.

Gardaí confirmed the safe contained an "undisclosed sum of cash", but added none of the security staff members were physicall harmed during the incident.

The car, a silver Ford Focus, was later found burnt our at Dunree Park in Coolock.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly motorists with dashcam footage from the Orwell Shopping Centre/Orwell Road area at the time of the robbery, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Street Garda station on 01-666 6400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.