Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 15:14

Driver arrested in stolen car after court appearance

Gardaí said that the driver was travelling home after appearing in court earlier that day.
Driver arrested in stolen car after court appearance

Gardaí arrested a person driving a stolen Toyota Yaris in Dublin's city centre on Wednesday.

Gardaí said that the driver was travelling home after appearing in court earlier that day.

The Commerical Vehicle Unit intercepted the vehicle and arrested the driver again, the force tweeted.

From the images published by gardaí, it appears that the key barrel had been removed from the car.



More in this section

Former British soldier guilty of manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie Former British soldier guilty of manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie
Over 1,000 Irish pharmacies taking part in initiative to help domestic violence victims Over 1,000 Irish pharmacies taking part in initiative to help domestic violence victims
Donohoe to meet East Wall residents amid concerns over refugee housing Donohoe to meet East Wall residents amid concerns over refugee housing
gardaan garda siochanadriver arrestedtoyota yaris
Legislation for gardaí body-worn cameras 'will address civil liberties concerns'

Legislation for gardaí body-worn cameras 'will address civil liberties concerns'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more