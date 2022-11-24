Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 07:06

Weather warning in place for strong winds in four counties

Met Éireann is warning of very strong south to southwest winds, with the potential for wave overtopping.
A status yellow wind warning is currently in place for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

Met Éireann is warning of very strong south to southwest winds, with the potential for wave overtopping.

The warning will remain in place until 11am on Thursday.

Cork City Council has also issued notice on social media of high astronomical spring tides, threatening localised flooding along the city’s low-lying quay areas.

Northern Ireland counties are covered by a similar strong wind notice issued by the UK Met Office.



