Weather warning in place for strong winds in four counties

A status yellow wind warning is currently in place for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

Met Éireann is warning of very strong south to southwest winds, with the potential for wave overtopping.

The warning will remain in place until 11am on Thursday.

Very blustery today 🌬️



Outbreaks of rain this morning will clear to scattered showers around midday with occasional bright spells following. 🌧️🌦️



Some hail and thunder is also possible. ⛈️



Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees. pic.twitter.com/v6uhzrfA0t — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 24, 2022

Cork City Council has also issued notice on social media of high astronomical spring tides, threatening localised flooding along the city’s low-lying quay areas.

Northern Ireland counties are covered by a similar strong wind notice issued by the UK Met Office.