Muireann O’Connell launches Just Eat Awards

TV presenter and podcast host Muireann O’Connell today launched the ninth annual Just Eat Awards, which celebrate "the very best of Irish takeaway restaurants across the country".

Over 150 restaurants have been shortlisted for this year’s Just Eat Awards and voting is now open here.

Voting closes December 31st and everyone who casts a vote will be in with a chance to win free takeaways for a year.

New to this year’s awards is the sustainability category which awards restaurants who are championing sustainable practices. Last years’ awards saw over 68,000 public votes.

'Making greatness' is the theme of this year's awards in recognition that for restaurants, "creating and preparing delicious food is more than just a job – it's an art".

This year, over 150 restaurants have been shortlisted across 16 different award categories, including the ‘Best Chinese’, ‘Best Pizzeria’, and ‘Best Newcomer’.

The Just Eat Awards winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Dublin hosted by Muireann O’Connell in February 2023.

Commenting on the announcement of this year’s finalists, Amanda Roche-Kelly, managing director at Just Eat Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that the Just Eat Awards are back for the ninth year running, celebrating the best restaurants across Ireland. Over the last nine years, hundreds of locally loved restaurants have been recognised, giving the hardworking individuals behind Ireland’s favourite food spots their moment to shine on a national stage.

"This year the Just Eat Awards are all about celebrating greatness - we’re here to champion passion, dedication and above all unforgettable food. I would like to encourage people all over Ireland to support their local restaurants and cast their vote before December 31st to show their support for this year’s highly deserving finalists.”