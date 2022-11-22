Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 09:39

Two men charged in connection with assault on gardaí in Ballyfermot

A man in his 50s and one man in his 30s were brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
Two men charged in connection with assault on gardaí in Ballyfermot

Kenneth Fox

Two men have been charged in connection with the attack on two Gardai in Ballyfermot in Dublin, in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man in his 50s and one man in his 30s were brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The two Gardaí- a man and a woman - were taken to St. James's Hospital, for treatment and have been discharged from hospital.

In total four people have been arrested as part of the investigation, a woman in her 50s has been charged and released , and is due to appear in court at a later date.

A man in his 40s has also been arrested and remains in custody.



More in this section

Irish EV drivers face major hike in ESB public charging prices Irish EV drivers face major hike in ESB public charging prices
Thirteen motorists hit with fines totalling €164,000 for failing to pay M50 tolls Thirteen motorists hit with fines totalling €164,000 for failing to pay M50 tolls
‘Disappointing’ European teams will not wear anti-discrimination armbands ‘Disappointing’ European teams will not wear anti-discrimination armbands
gardaicriminal courts of justiceballyfermotchargedireland
Shortage of rental homes leading to record increase in rents - Daft report

Shortage of rental homes leading to record increase in rents - Daft report

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more