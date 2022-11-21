Man dies after suspected hit and run incident in Co Tipperary

A man has died following a suspected hit and run incident in Co Tipperary early this morning.

The deceased, reported to be in his 60s, was found lying by the side of the R433 road near Clonmore village, Templemore.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision shortly after 1am, where the man was pronounced dead.

The deceased's body remains at the scene on Monday morning, the force said. The road will remain closed to allow for a technical examination of the area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area on Monday morning, November 21st, 2022, between 1am and 1.20am, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.