Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 12:38

Government approves Bill establishing gambling regulator

The regulator's remit will include advertising, gambling websites and apps
Government approves Bill establishing gambling regulator

Muireann Duffy

The Government has approved the publication of the Gambling Regulation Bill, paving the way for the creation of the new Gambling Regulatory Authority.

The independent regulator will cover both online and in-person gambling, with advertising, gambling websites and apps all contained within its remit.

The Bill also seeks to streamline gambling licensing activities, replacing the old system with three types of licences; business to consumer gaming, betting and lottery licences, business to business licences, and gambling licences for charitable.philanthropic causes.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland is due to operational next year.

Welcoming the Bill's approval, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was "unquestionably a major milestone".

"It is an important and necessary piece of legislation, designed to meet the challenges of gambling responsibly in 21st century Ireland.

"This long awaited and much needed Bill takes a responsible approach to balancing the freedom to gamble with the safeguards to protect people from falling prey to addiction," he added.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the Bill will allow the Gambling Regulatory Authority to "appropriately, meaningfully and swiftly respond to ongoing and future developments in the gambling sector", adding: "The focus on preventing harm is of vital importance."

"As a former Minister of Mental Health and as a local representative, I have seen the damaging impact gambling addiction can have on people and families, particularly on their mental health," Ms McEntee said.



More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Number of CervicalCheck claims increases to 378 Number of CervicalCheck claims increases to 378
Court dismisses Waterford couple's challenge verdict of inquest into baby's death Court dismisses Waterford couple's challenge verdict of inquest into baby's death
micheal martinhelen mcenteegamblinggambling regulatory authority of ireland
Developer Gerry Gannon sees fivefold increase in profits at building firm

Developer Gerry Gannon sees fivefold increase in profits at building firm

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more