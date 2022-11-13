Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 21:54

Poultry restriction zones imposed after bird flu cases detected in Co Monaghan

The zones straddle the border with Co Fermanagh in Northern Ireland.
By David Young, PA

Restrictions zones have been put in place after bird flu was detected in a turkey flock.

The zones requiring added protection and surveillance measures for poultry and captive birds also reach across the border into Co Fermanagh.

Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed that test results had identified evidence of Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples from the commercial turkey flock in Co Monaghan.

Poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones implemented in Ireland are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs imposed the restriction zones in Co Fermanagh.

Northern Ireland chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey said: “The infected premises lies close to the border between Monaghan and Fermanagh.

“As a consequence, DAERA is required in law to take appropriate disease control measures to mitigate for onward disease spread. Disease control zones have therefore been declared in that part of Northern Ireland which lies within 10km of the infected premises from 17:30hrs on November 13.

“Premises within the zones will have to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols, recording movements on/off holdings and a requirement to seek licensing for any movement of poultry or poultry-related products into or out of the zone.

“Certain moves will be permitted under a specific licence issued by the Department which must be applied for at least 48 hours in advance of any planned move.”



