Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 09:10

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's front pages focus on a range of stories from Ireland's reliance on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to revelations that the Spiritan sex abuse scandal at Blackrock college extends to nine countries.
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Sunday's front pages focus on a range of stories from Ireland's reliance on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to revelations that the Spiritan sex abuse scandal at Blackrock college extends to nine countries.

The Business Post focus on comments from an expert who said that Ireland's reliance on FDI leaves it exposed.

The Sunday Independent lead with the Spirtian abuse scandal which has rocked Blackrock College and extends to nine countries.

Finally, The Irish Mail on Sunday focus on civil servants who gave scathing reviews of health executives during budget meetings.

Meanwhile, in the UK Sunday’s front pages carry analysis which found Liz Truss’s “disastrous” mini-budget cost the country £30bn, reports that the UK Chancellor is preparing to “pile misery” on to voters in Thursday’s Autumn statement, the latest goings-on with Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity, and scenes of joy in Kherson following the retreat of Russian troops.

The Observer splashes with analysis by the Resolution Foundation which found the former PM’s government was responsible for about £30bn of the fiscal hole which the Treasury puts at £60bn, and which Jeremy Hunt will have to tackle in the autumn statement on Thursday.

The Sunday Express says Rishi Sunak “will invoke the spirit of Margaret Thatcher this week as he unveils his plan to rescue Britain’s ailing economy”, with MPs braced for cuts to police, education and council budgets to fill a £55billion black hole in public finances.

The Sunday Telegraph has the immigration minister declaring the use of “unsuitable” hotels for asylum seekers will end as ministers are understood to be looking at larger and less luxurious sites including disused student accommodation, defunct or underperforming holiday parks and, possibly, budget cruise ships, to house migrants.

In the streets of Kherson, The Sunday Times reports “crowds of euphoric residents” celebrated freedom after eight months of brutal Russian occupation.

Staying with the war, The Independent writes the PM has vowed to “call out” Russia for its war on Ukraine when he comes face-to-face with a member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle for the first time as prime minister at the G20 summit.

Elsewhere, charities are facing a £500,000 shortfall as Christmas light fundraisers are scrapped due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to Sunday People.

The Daily Star on Sunday, The Sun on Sunday and the Sunday Mirror all lead with I’m a Celebrity as the former health secretary is subjected to more challenges, with the latter paper adding that Matt Hancock’s local vicar has hit out at him for going on television and neglecting his constituents.



More in this section

Two-year-old boy who died in Antrim farming accident named Two-year-old boy who died in Antrim farming accident named
Profit from Corrib gas field operation doubles amid record energy prices Profit from Corrib gas field operation doubles amid record energy prices
IRFU confident provinces can survive financial pressures IRFU confident provinces can survive financial pressures
irish mail on sundaypresssunday independenteditionsthe independentdaily star sundaysunday expresssunday mirrorsunday peoplethe observerthe sunday telegraphthe sunday timessunday papersthe business postthe sun on sunday
Taoiseach on hand to open new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital

Taoiseach on hand to open new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more