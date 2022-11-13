What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Sunday's front pages focus on a range of stories from Ireland's reliance on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to revelations that the Spiritan sex abuse scandal at Blackrock college extends to nine countries.

The Business Post focus on comments from an expert who said that Ireland's reliance on FDI leaves it exposed.

Tomorrow's front page. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSGUtr



🗞️ Reliance on FDI leaves Ireland exposed, expert warns



🗞️ Funds' investment in property market to fall next year



🗞️ Donnelly says Health Tapes revelations were in public interest pic.twitter.com/zNzhfkAXi7 — Business Post (@businessposthq) November 12, 2022

The Sunday Independent lead with the Spirtian abuse scandal which has rocked Blackrock College and extends to nine countries.

Sunday Independent P1

- Maeve Sheehan reports on the Spiritan sexual abuse scandal

- Eamon Ryan reduces target of 1m EVs by 2020. Hugh O'Connell interview

- Mark Tighe on how a Wexford whistleblower lifted the lid on an astounding €186m fraud

- Lots of big reads in all sections pic.twitter.com/q0sGvPFFTf — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) November 12, 2022

Finally, The Irish Mail on Sunday focus on civil servants who gave scathing reviews of health executives during budget meetings.

In today’s paper:

- Revealed: civil servants’ stinging

verdict on health chiefs

- Check out Niall Horan's new €420k Mullingar pad

- ESB yet to even pay half of €1.1bn

profit back to State

- It’s Michael Flop-ly! Blackbird spy flick fails too woo viewers

And lots more … pic.twitter.com/OVgYNFEIMN — Irish Mail on Sunday (@IrishMailSunday) November 12, 2022

Meanwhile, in the UK Sunday’s front pages carry analysis which found Liz Truss’s “disastrous” mini-budget cost the country £30bn, reports that the UK Chancellor is preparing to “pile misery” on to voters in Thursday’s Autumn statement, the latest goings-on with Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity, and scenes of joy in Kherson following the retreat of Russian troops.

The Observer splashes with analysis by the Resolution Foundation which found the former PM’s government was responsible for about £30bn of the fiscal hole which the Treasury puts at £60bn, and which Jeremy Hunt will have to tackle in the autumn statement on Thursday.

The Sunday Express says Rishi Sunak “will invoke the spirit of Margaret Thatcher this week as he unveils his plan to rescue Britain’s ailing economy”, with MPs braced for cuts to police, education and council budgets to fill a £55billion black hole in public finances.

The Sunday Telegraph has the immigration minister declaring the use of “unsuitable” hotels for asylum seekers will end as ministers are understood to be looking at larger and less luxurious sites including disused student accommodation, defunct or underperforming holiday parks and, possibly, budget cruise ships, to house migrants.

In the streets of Kherson, The Sunday Times reports “crowds of euphoric residents” celebrated freedom after eight months of brutal Russian occupation.

Sunday Times: Putin’s retreat transforms Kherson into a city of joy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i0yIfhWtx8 — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 12, 2022

Staying with the war, The Independent writes the PM has vowed to “call out” Russia for its war on Ukraine when he comes face-to-face with a member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle for the first time as prime minister at the G20 summit.

Sindy digital front page: Ukrainians return home... but to what? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/n41Xf8nhyG — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 12, 2022

Elsewhere, charities are facing a £500,000 shortfall as Christmas light fundraisers are scrapped due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to Sunday People.

The Daily Star on Sunday, The Sun on Sunday and the Sunday Mirror all lead with I’m a Celebrity as the former health secretary is subjected to more challenges, with the latter paper adding that Matt Hancock’s local vicar has hit out at him for going on television and neglecting his constituents.