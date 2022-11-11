Three flights diverted to Shannon from Dublin for landing due to strong winds

James Cox

Three flights have been diverted from Dublin Airport to Shannon Airport for landing due to strong winds.

The flights were from Boston and New York in the United States and Warsaw in Poland.

All three were diverted from Dublin to Shannon due to adverse weather conditions.

the Shannon Airport Group spokesperson said: “Three flights were diverted to Shannon Airport, all three were originally due to land at Dublin Airport. This is the third time in as many weeks that Shannon Airport has facilitated diverted flights.

“The first of these flights arrived from Boston at 8.55am today. The other two flights were diverted from New York (JFK) and Warsaw.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Shannon Airport is available for further diversions if required.