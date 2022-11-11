Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 13:38

Three flights diverted to Shannon from Dublin for landing due to strong winds

Three flights have been diverted from Dublin Airport to Shannon Airport for landing due to strong winds
Three flights diverted to Shannon from Dublin for landing due to strong winds

James Cox

Three flights have been diverted from Dublin Airport to Shannon Airport for landing due to strong winds.

The flights were from Boston and New York in the United States and Warsaw in Poland.

All three were diverted from Dublin to Shannon due to adverse weather conditions.

the Shannon Airport Group spokesperson said: “Three flights were diverted to Shannon Airport, all three were originally due to land at Dublin Airport. This is the third time in as many weeks that Shannon Airport has facilitated diverted flights.

“The first of these flights arrived from Boston at 8.55am today. The other two flights were diverted from New York (JFK) and Warsaw.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Shannon Airport is available for further diversions if required.



More in this section

Kilkenny hotel ordered to pay €5,000 to blind woman after refusing to accept guide dog booking Kilkenny hotel ordered to pay €5,000 to blind woman after refusing to accept guide dog booking
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ of negotiated solution to NI Protocol talks Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ of negotiated solution to NI Protocol talks
weatherdublin airportpolandshannon airportunited statesnew yorkbostonflightswarsawflights diverted
Woman accused of impeding arrest of alleged killer of Lisa Thompson

Woman accused of impeding arrest of alleged killer of Lisa Thompson

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more