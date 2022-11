Stephen Maguire

Gardaí in Co Donegal have closed a road after a serious two-car collision overnight.

They remain at the scene of the crash at Ramelton Road on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

It is understood that two cars were involved in a head-on collision close to the entrance to the Tara Court estate.

No other details of the accident have yet been released by gardaí.

However, diversions are in place and local access is only allowed to local estates including Tara Court.