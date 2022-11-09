Limerick man pleads guilty to sex with underage girl

David Raleigh

A young Limerick man has been placed on a register for sexual offenders after he admitted knowingly possessing child sex abuse images as well as engaging in sexual intercourse with an underage female teenager.

Limerick Circuit Court has imposed a media ban on identifying the man in order to protect the victim’s identity.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges before Judge Tom O’Donnell, including two counts of knowingly having a child at his home in Limerick on February 6th, 2012, when he was 28 years old; and with engaging in a sex act with a 16-year-old girl.

A nolle prosequi was entered in relation to two further counts of knowingly possessing child sex abuse images, which means the prosecutors is voluntarily ending a criminal case before trial or before a verdict is rendered.

Judge O’Donnell said the man was to be added on a sex offenders register until further notice.

The man’s barrister said the defendant had “complex issues” which needed to be “explored” in probation and psychological reports.

“He has some related appointments and I’m asking for some time. This man is not trying to play the system, but he is looking for substantial time,” said the barrister.

The defendant spoke only to confirm “guilty” pleas to the charges when he was arraigned before judge O’Donnell.

The man was remanded on continuing bail to appear before Limerick Circuit Court for evidence and pre-sentencing probation and psychological reports on March 15th, 2023.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.