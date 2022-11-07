Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 07:18

Planned accommodation for Ukraine refugees goes on fire in Kildare

The blaze broke out at the Kill Equestrian Centre, just outside Kill village, yesterday evening.
Kenneth Fox

A planned accommodation centre for Ukrainian refugees has gone on fire in Co. Kildare.

The blaze broke out at the Kill Equestrian Centre, just outside Kill village, yesterday evening.

The site has been earmarked to house around 350 people fleeing the war.

It is believed nobody was in injured in the fire.

On Friday night, a large number of locals and public representatives gathered for a meeting to discuss the proposals to turn the events centre into a temporary home for Ukrainian refugees.

Gardaí say a protest was held by a group of people outside the premises earlier that day, but it passed off without incident

