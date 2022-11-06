Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 10:33

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar not being made aware of layoffs at Twitter and Stripe in advance, and the latest political opinion poll are among the stories on Sunday's front pages.

Mr Varadkar was not informed of job cuts from Twitter and Stripe, as required by law, according to the Business Post.

The Sunday Independent leads with its latest Ireland Thinks opinion poll, which found Sinn Féin is still the country's most popular party despite a drop in support. However, it also found people are not confident that the party can solve the housing crisis.

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with a story on the priest who performed the funeral of Kinahan cartel fugitive Sean McGovern's father calling on him to "come home".

The Sunday World leads with a story on alleged links between a crime gang and the father of murdered teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

The UK Sunday papers look at new plans for strikes and the latest from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Observer leads on UK nurses’ vote in favour of industrial action over pay demands.

The British chancellor is planning a £10 billion “tax grab” from higher paid workers, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The Sunday Express leads on the UK prime minister's plan for an additional bank holiday celebrating the king.

An investigation into a global hacking network that targets politicians and of which Qatar World Cup critics were victims is front page of The Sunday Times.

The Independent reports immigration enforcement officials are targeting places of worship to find people with “insecure statuses”.

England striker Ivan Toney is at the centre of a match-betting probe, according to The Sun.

I’m a Celebrity… controversies are front page of Sunday People, the Sunday Mirror and the Daily Star.

presssunday independentbusiness postsunday mirrorthe observerthe sunday telegraphthe sunday timessunday papersfront pagesthe sun on sunday
