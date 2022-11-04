Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 20:02

Paschal Donohoe to retain Eurogroup presidency if re-elected

The Fine Gael TD will retain the role despite having to hand over the finance portfolio to Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath in December.
Paschal Donohoe to retain Eurogroup presidency if re-elected

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Paschal Donohoe is to be nominated for a second term as President of the Eurogroup.

This is despite the rotation of the finance brief and public expenditure portfolio between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in mid-December.

It will coincide with the rotation of the Taoiseach and Tanaiste roles on December 15 between Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar, halfway through the three-party coalition’s expected time in office.

There had been some wrangling in the coalition government in recent weeks over whether Mr Donohoe would retain the prestigious Eurogroup title when he and Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath swap portfolios.

In a statement on Friday evening, the Government confirmed it would nominate Mr Donohoe for a second term as President of the Eurogroup, and that he would attend the Eurogroup and Ecofin summits.

“If he is re-elected, Minister Donohoe will carry out his duties as President of the Eurogroup as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform,” the statement said.

The process for the election will be announced at the Eurogroup meeting on Monday, November 7th, the statement said.

More in this section

Bail refused for Lordship robbery accused James Flynn Bail refused for Lordship robbery accused James Flynn
Reform of Stormont institutions ‘urgently needed’ Reform of Stormont institutions ‘urgently needed’
Opening of new hospital heralds new era of mental health services Opening of new hospital heralds new era of mental health services
michael mcgrathpaschal donohoeirisheurogrouprotation
Sister of Stephen Silver says she planned to have him admitted to hospital prior to shooting

Sister of Stephen Silver says she planned to have him admitted to hospital prior to shooting

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more