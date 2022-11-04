Paschal Donohoe to retain Eurogroup presidency if re-elected

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Paschal Donohoe is to be nominated for a second term as President of the Eurogroup.

This is despite the rotation of the finance brief and public expenditure portfolio between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in mid-December.

It will coincide with the rotation of the Taoiseach and Tanaiste roles on December 15 between Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar, halfway through the three-party coalition’s expected time in office.

There had been some wrangling in the coalition government in recent weeks over whether Mr Donohoe would retain the prestigious Eurogroup title when he and Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath swap portfolios.

In a statement on Friday evening, the Government confirmed it would nominate Mr Donohoe for a second term as President of the Eurogroup, and that he would attend the Eurogroup and Ecofin summits.

“If he is re-elected, Minister Donohoe will carry out his duties as President of the Eurogroup as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform,” the statement said.

The process for the election will be announced at the Eurogroup meeting on Monday, November 7th, the statement said.