Yellow warning for entire country comes into force on Wednesday

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country on Wednesday.

They said it will be very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly. Some severe and damaging gusts may occur.

The national forecaster said there is a potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts. A spell of heavy rain will occur, leading to flooding in places.

The yellow warning is valid from 4am on Wednesday until 9pm Wednesday evening.

Staying unsettled with spells of wet & windy weather 🌧️🍃, especially on Wednesday (Yellow warning issued ⚠️).



Cooler as well as temperatures fall back closer to average 📉



Some dry interludes though, the best of which currently looks likely for Fridayhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/J8vtEkSl1W — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2022

It will be breezy today with a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Showers will be scattered this morning, but will become widespread across the country during the afternoon and evening.

It is set to be very windy on Wednesday with a band of heavy and possibly thundery rain sweeping eastwards across the country during the morning with localised flooding.

There will be some severe and potentially disruptive wind gusts, especially in Atlantic coastal counties and near the south coast.

Staying very windy or stormy through the afternoon with rain clearing into the Irish Sea and a mix of sunny spells and heavy thundery showers following from the west. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with strong or gale force southerly winds, veering southwest to west in direction.

There will be sunny spells and showers on Thursday, some heavy and prolonged.

The lengthiest dry and sunny periods are expected in the east of the country.

Maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with fresh and gusty southwest winds, veering northwest later in the day.

Long dry and clear spells developing on Thursday night as showers become confined to Atlantic coastal counties. A rather chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northwest winds.