Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 09:31

Yellow warning for entire country comes into force on Wednesday

Met Éireann said it will be very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly.Some severe and damaging gusts may occur.
Yellow warning for entire country comes into force on Wednesday

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country on Wednesday.

They said it will be very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly. Some severe and damaging gusts may occur.

The national forecaster said there is a potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts. A spell of heavy rain will occur, leading to flooding in places.

The yellow warning is valid from 4am on Wednesday until 9pm Wednesday evening.

It will be breezy today with a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Showers will be scattered this morning, but will become widespread across the country during the afternoon and evening.

It is set to be very windy on Wednesday with a band of heavy and possibly thundery rain sweeping eastwards across the country during the morning with localised flooding.

There will be some severe and potentially disruptive wind gusts, especially in Atlantic coastal counties and near the south coast.

Staying very windy or stormy through the afternoon with rain clearing into the Irish Sea and a mix of sunny spells and heavy thundery showers following from the west. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with strong or gale force southerly winds, veering southwest to west in direction.

There will be sunny spells and showers on Thursday, some heavy and prolonged.

The lengthiest dry and sunny periods are expected in the east of the country.

Maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with fresh and gusty southwest winds, veering northwest later in the day.

Long dry and clear spells developing on Thursday night as showers become confined to Atlantic coastal counties. A rather chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northwest winds.

More in this section

Police treating fire at Orange Hall in Derry as hate crime Police treating fire at Orange Hall in Derry as hate crime
Belfast City Airport passenger numbers set to exceed pre-pandemic levels Belfast City Airport passenger numbers set to exceed pre-pandemic levels
Woman (30s) dies in traffic collision in Limerick Woman (30s) dies in traffic collision in Limerick
rainyellow warningwindireland
Hundreds attend funeral of CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett

Hundreds attend funeral of CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more