What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Sunday's newspapers are covering job cuts at Intel and an Eoin Ó Broin "u-turn".

The Business Post reports that Intel’s employees in Ireland will learn within weeks whether their jobs are at risk as the US chip giant imposes billions of euro worth of cost reductions.

Tomorrow's front page. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSYvkZ 🗞️ Intel workers to be told of job cuts in weeks 🗞️ Varadkar on state pension age 🗞️ State moves towards ban on using Huawei in infrastructure pic.twitter.com/Ho4xkfWUZ5 — Business Post (@businessposthq) October 29, 2022

In the Sunday Independent, Eoin Ó Broin goes back on comments he made at a festival in Co Roscommon, where he called the chief economist in the Department of Finance be sacked.

In the Irish Mail on Sunday carries an exclusive where an anonymous source claims that a politician posed as a teenager in an attempt to groom them.

In this week’s paper:

- EXCL: Politician posed as a teen to groom me

- Tánaiste in ‘sirloin and merlot’ row in the Dáil

- HSE FILES: Fun run group breaks funding rules

- Bono book tickets go for 98 times face value

And lots more … pic.twitter.com/PAMAGvKBE0 — Irish Mail on Sunday (@IrishMailSunday) October 29, 2022

In the Sunday World, reports that the alleged fraudster who Davy Fitzgerald claims targeted him says, "I'll fight Fitz in court".

In the UK, new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's links to the energy sector features among the stories leading the front pages.

The Sunday Mirror reports donors with fossil fuel interests funded more than a quarter of the £530,000 donated to Rishi Sunak this year.

The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Sunak is seeking to eliminate “woke policing” and get officers “back on the front line”.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:



'Sunak to stamp out "woke policing"'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/HH6OyhqXyb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 29, 2022

The Prime Minister has also scrapped plans for a £250 million “vanity project” yacht, according to the Sunday Express.

The Independent reports the PM has been warned of growing sentiment among voters for a general election.

Independent digital front page: Bolsonaro’s fight for power #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eGWfTigtlq — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 29, 2022

The Observer says No 10 is alarmed at Boris Johnson’s plans to travel to the Cop 27 climate summit, after the PM declared he himself would not be attending.

The Sunday Times leads with a story on Home Secretary Suella Braverman being accused of ignoring advice that the Government was illegally detaining thousands of asylum seekers.

Sunday Times Braverman ‘ignored advice over illegally detained’ asylum seekers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/awWTwGGhst — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 29, 2022

The Daily Star Sunday says Liz Truss had her phone hacked by Russian spies.

Elsewhere, The Sun on Sunday carries an interview with Simon Cowell, who said becoming a father saved him from being a workaholic.

On tomorrow's front page: Simon Cowell reveals becoming a dad saved him from ‘dark’ obsession with work and how he has turned his life around https://t.co/VD5uE7Txvl pic.twitter.com/86joye2zKW — The Sun (@TheSun) October 29, 2022

And Sunday People carries an image of Amanda Knox, who was twice cleared of murdering British student Meredith Kercher, reuniting with her co-accused ex Raffaele Sollecito.