Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 09:07

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Sunday's newspapers are covering job cuts at Intel and an Eoin Ó Broin "u-turn".

The Business Post reports that Intel’s employees in Ireland will learn within weeks whether their jobs are at risk as the US chip giant imposes billions of euro worth of cost reductions.

In the Sunday Independent, Eoin Ó Broin goes back on comments he made at a festival in Co Roscommon, where he called the chief economist in the Department of Finance be sacked.

In the Irish Mail on Sunday carries an exclusive where an anonymous source claims that a politician posed as a teenager in an attempt to groom them.

In the Sunday World, reports that the alleged fraudster who Davy Fitzgerald claims targeted him says, "I'll fight Fitz in court".

In the UK, new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's links to the energy sector features among the stories leading the front pages.

The Sunday Mirror reports donors with fossil fuel interests funded more than a quarter of the £530,000 donated to Rishi Sunak this year.

The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Sunak is seeking to eliminate “woke policing” and get officers “back on the front line”.

The Prime Minister has also scrapped plans for a £250 million “vanity project” yacht, according to the Sunday Express.

The Independent reports the PM has been warned of growing sentiment among voters for a general election.

The Observer says No 10 is alarmed at Boris Johnson’s plans to travel to the Cop 27 climate summit, after the PM declared he himself would not be attending.

The Sunday Times leads with a story on Home Secretary Suella Braverman being accused of ignoring advice that the Government was illegally detaining thousands of asylum seekers.

The Daily Star Sunday says Liz Truss had her phone hacked by Russian spies.

Elsewhere, The Sun on Sunday carries an interview with Simon Cowell, who said becoming a father saved him from being a workaholic.

And Sunday People carries an image of Amanda Knox, who was twice cleared of murdering British student Meredith Kercher, reuniting with her co-accused ex Raffaele Sollecito.

