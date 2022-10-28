Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 20:41

Hurling All-Stars dominated by Limerick players

As expected, Limerick dominated the Hurling All-Star Team of the Year, with Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes named Hurler of the Year
James Cox

As expected, Limerick dominated the Hurling All-Star Team of the Year, with Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes named Hurler of the Year.

Limerick’s Nicky Quaid was chosen as goalkeeper of the year.

In the full-back line, Kilkenny duo Mikey Butler and Huw Lawlor are joined by Limerick’s Barry Nash.

In the half-backs, there are Limerick pair Diarmaid Byrnes and Declan Hannon along with Galway’s Padraic Mannion.

The midfield All-Stars went to Clare’s David Fitzgerald and Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen.

The All-Star forwards are Gearóid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Shane O'Donnell, Tony Kelly (Clare) and TJ Reid (Kilkenny).

Byrnes was named Hurler of the Year ahead of Reid and Barry Nash.

Footballer of the year went to David Clifford of Kerry ahead of Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid from Galway.

Kerry's David Clifford was named Footballer of the Year. Picture: INPHO

2022 PwC Hurling All Stars

1 Nickie Quaid (Limerick and Effin) 2nd award

2 Mikey Butler (Kilkenny and O’Loughlin Gaels) 1st award

3 Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny and O’Loughlin Gaels) 1st award

4 Barry Nash (Limerick and South Liberties) 2nd award

5 Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick and Patrickswell) 3rd award

6 Declan Hannon (Limerick and Adare) 3rd award

7 Pádraic Mannion (Galway and Ahascragh-Feoghan) 3rd award

8 David Fitzgerald (Clare and Inagh-Kilnamona) 1st award

9 Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny and Ballyhale Shamrocks) 1st award

10 Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick and St Patrick’s) 3rd award

11 Kyle Hayes (Limerick and Kildimo-Pallaskenry) 3rd award

12 Shane O’Donnell (Clare and Éire Óg) 1st award

13 Aaron Gillane (Limerick and Patrickswell) 3rd award

14 TJ Reid (Kilkenny and Ballyhale Shamrocks) 6th award

15 Tony Kelly (Clare and Ballyea) 4th award

Judge commends 'exceptionally good' care of Ukrainian refugee with intellectual disability

