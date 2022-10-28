Ukrainian refugees will be offered 'accommodation only', welfare payments to cover food

James Cox

Changes to Ireland's hosting of Ukrainian refugees were confirmed following a Government incorporeal meeting, including a change to an 'accommodation only' approach while the monthly payment for those hosting refugees will be doubled to €800.

Ireland has helped to accommodate up to 56,000 men, women and children from Ukraine as part of the EU's Temporary Protection Directive.

The measures will now be moved from a crisis response to a "more mainstream approach".

This will include moving to a more standard offer of “accommodation only” with Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection "utilising existing state income supports to pay for food and day-to-day expenses".

Following the incorporeal meeting, the Government also announced a new €50 million community fund to help local communities who have welcomed Ukrainian refugees.

Modular homes

Government also agreed to expand and accelerate the refurbishment programme and the rapid build (modular homes) programme.

This will include "ensuring all available properties, including those with dormitory style configuration, are utilised to avoid any person being turned away".

The plan includes a pledge to "substantially increase the number of units to be delivered in 2023".

A State-led vacant homes call will be launched and led by local authorities to "ensure more rapid turnaround of the mobilisation of the offers from the public".

In recognition of this contribution to the crisis, the recognition payment will be doubled to €800 with effective from December 1st, 2022 "in line with the launch of the new vacant homes call".

Work will continue with the Ukrainian community to "assess and respond to concerns regarding access to local services and isolation with local transport solutions for homes in more rural locations".

Meanwhile, an assessment of future housing needs "arising from the population changes arising from the Ukraine crisis and this will be reviewed".

The main commitments are as follows:

Doubling of recognition payment to €800.

€50 million community fund to recognise local efforts.

Expansion of rapid-build and accommodation refurbishment programme.

Maximising places by allowing for dormitory style accommodation.

New State-led vacant homes call.

Focus on future trends and planning for sustainable supports.

"In the immediate term, Government remains firmly focused on the day-to-day challenge currently being experienced in sourcing a suitable volume of accommodation to meet the significant number of daily arrivals. It acknowledged that there are likely to be ongoing capacity issues but Ireland stands over its international commitments to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in doing all it can to provide a place of safety to those fleeing this unjust war," the statement concluded.