Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 13:42

Trim wins overall Tidy Towns award for 2022

The Meath town took main prize, while Rosscarbery (Cork) was named the country's tidiest village
Trim, Co Meath has won the overall 2022 Tidy Towns award, fending off stiff competition in a year which saw the third-highest number of entries in its almost 65-year history.

Over 750 Tidy Towns volunteers have been recognised at a ceremony at the RDS in Dublin, the first to be held in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joining Trim in the top spots, Rosscarbery, Co Cork was named this year's tidiest village, while Cahir, Co Tipperary won both the Young Person's and Inclusive Communities awards.

Clonakilty, Co Cork won the award for tidiest small town, and Ennis, Co Clare won for the tidiest large urban centre.

The winners were revealed by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys who congratulated all the volunteers for their efforts.

"This is a moment of great pride for Trim and indeed the wider county of Meath. Having first entered the competition in 1959, Trim today continues to showcase all that is good about community and volunteerism."

"I want to pay tribute to all the winners today but, above all, I want to say a huge thank you to the thousands of Tidy Towns volunteers across the country.

"The time and effort that you put in to making your town or village a better place says so much about your commitment and dedication to your community. Your hard work and enthusiasm is nothing short of inspiring," the Minister added.

Ms Humphreys also announced €1.4 million in funding will be issued to support the continued work of Tidy Towns groups around the country.

