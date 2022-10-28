Dublin Fire Brigade urges public to avoid unauthorised bonfires over Halloween

Vivienne Clarke

Dublin’s assistant chief fire officer Greg O’Dwyer has urged the public to report any illegal stockpiles which could be used as bonfires.

Illegal bonfires remained a big concern for fire services, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. Thankfully there has been a reduction in the number of such events because of organised family events for Halloween.

Mr O’Dwyer warned that if anyone did go to a bonfire they should remain “well away” from the fire as they are extremely dangerous and very often items are thrown onto them which can then “come out erratically”.

“We’ve seen some terrible injuries. People have lost fingers and hands,” he explained.

There was no need for bonfires, given the number of organised events that were now available, he added.

Mr O’Dwyer also cautioned that fireworks are illegal and could cause serious injuries as their quality is unknown and they could have short fuses which can cause harm.

With Halloween on the bank holiday Monday this year, the fire service is facing a “whole weekend of it”, he said, adding that the services are already seeing small fires and anti-social behaviour.

Those planning on dressing up over the weekend are also being urged to check costumes, particularly those being worn by children, are safe.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) warned its inspectors have identified various costumes which are made with flammable materials and choking hazards.

To ensure costumes are safe, the CCPC is recommending the parents look for those which have the CE mark on the packaging, showing it has met all the health and safety rules necessary to be sold in the EU.