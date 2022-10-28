New-look Moore Street market to open from this weekend

Sarah Slater

The new-look Moore Street market in Dublin city centre is to open this weekend for the first time since its relaunch.

Dublin City Council has committed to opening the capital’s historic market on several weekends in the run-up to Christmas, with plans still on train to have it open four days weekly from Thursday to Sunday.

The council's Office of City Recovery has been working with the traders on Moore Street and the Temple Bar Company to enhance the market offering.

Last September, the council announced the Company, which runs a market on the south-side of the city, would run a weekly four-day market on Moore Street.

The council has since revealed they have committed to having the market open on several weekends leading up to Christmas.

A council spokesperson said: "Moving forward and to build on the success of the launch of the additional market, the following dates have been agreed to continue and build up the market for the remainder of the year."

They added the market will be open on October 29th and 30th, the last two weekends in November, the first three Thursdays and Friday of December, and December 23rd and 24th.

Revamp

In recent years, the number of stalls on the famous street had declined and the council brought the Temple Bar Company, a non-profit arts and culture organisation, on board to take charge of revamping the area.

Stall numbers at the city's oldest food market, first opened in the 1880s, had dropped from more than 80 at its height to only 16 earlier this year.

Frank Lambe, an executive manager with the council said existing traders can also benefit from the extra hours.

Starting from early next year, the new market should be up and running four days a week, Mr Lambe said at a Central Area Committee meeting.

"This is very much additional to and complementary of the existing trading that takes place on the street," he explained.

The Temple Bar Company has been appointed for one year following a tender process by the council.

Events are also in the works to encourage people to visit the market later this year.