Average private rents almost double since 2012

The average private rent increased from €589 per month in 2012 to €1,084 new research from the ESRI shows, representing an increase of 84 per cent.

This increase has led to a "substantial decline in the affordability fo housing for young and low-income private renters", the ESRI noted, as average housing cost to income ratios rose from 0.226 to 0.304 for private renters in the lowest income quintile between 2007 and 2021.

However, "broad-based income growth" over the could of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought income inequality to a record low, with the Gini coefficient - a common measure of income inequality - now about one fifth below its 1987-high or pre-financial crisis 2006-peak.

The ESRI found that the share of the population who are at risk of poverty when housing costs are considered was 15.6 per cent in 2021, showing a substantial decline in recent years.

Researchers believe "patterns of housing tenure" and mortgage interest rates are behind the decline in income poverty and inequality, noting: "Most of the population live in owner-occupied accommodation, with just 12 per cent of even the lowest income fifth living in the unsupported private rental sector.

"Historically low interest rates and the expansion of the supported rental sector have therefore acted to insulate most lower-income households from rapidly rising rents."

Despite the reduction in people consider to be at risk of poverty, the ESRI said there remains a large group who report being "materially deprived". Of 695,000 experiencing material depravation, 69 per cent were estimated to not be able to afford two of a list of 11 essential items, such as food, electricity and heating.

"Addressing the challenges of housing affordability highlighted in our report will require a sustained increase in supply, particularly of social and cost rental housing," ESRI economist Barra Roantree said.

