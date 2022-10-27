Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 18:42

Status Orange warning for rain and thunderstorms

The warning covers 16 counties in Ireland.
Status Orange warning for rain and thunderstorms

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Met Eireann has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for 16 counties.

The Status Orange warning from the Irish meteorological service covers all counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford – and comes into effect at 11pm on Thursday night.

It said that heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms is likely to cause flooding.

The warning remains in place until 5.15pm on Friday.

More in this section

Shop owner (60) lured boy to flat where he was sexually abused, court hears Shop owner (60) lured boy to flat where he was sexually abused, court hears
Man charged with murdering father of three to face Central Criminal Court trial Man charged with murdering father of three to face Central Criminal Court trial
Westmeath family wins €134,357 in National Lottery draw Westmeath family wins €134,357 in National Lottery draw
weathermet eireannirishstatus orange
High Court appoints liquidator to FAI kit supplier

High Court appoints liquidator to FAI kit supplier

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more