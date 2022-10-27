Status Orange warning for rain and thunderstorms

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Met Eireann has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for 16 counties.

The Status Orange warning from the Irish meteorological service covers all counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford – and comes into effect at 11pm on Thursday night.

Status Orange - Rain and thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan Monaghan Tipperary Waterford

Met Éireann Weather Warninghttps://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS



Heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms likely to cause flooding



Valid: 23:00 Thursday 27/10/2022 to 07:00 Friday 28/10/2022 pic.twitter.com/QAY0va36p0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 27, 2022

It said that heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms is likely to cause flooding.

The warning remains in place until 5.15pm on Friday.