Hiqa report finds 37 residential centres non-complaint with regulations

Kenneth Fox

A new report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiaq) found there were 37 residential centres for older people non-compliant with one or more regulation.

The report found 15 centres were non-compliant with one regulation, three centres were non-compliant with two regulations, seven centres non-compliant with three regulations, and 12 centres were non-compliant with four or more regulations.

On these inspections, non-compliance was identified in areas including; infection control, fire precautions, premises, protection, residents’ rights, governance and management, records, staffing, training and staff development.

Other non-compliance issues included behaviour that was challenging, information for residents, persons in charge, contract for the provision of services, written policies and procedures, and persons in charge.

Hiqa said where non-compliance with the regulations was identified, providers were required to submit compliance plans to demonstrate how they will make improvements and come into compliance with the regulations.

The inspections were carried out between November 2020 and September 2022.

The chief inspector has statutory responsibility for independently regulating designated centres for older people for compliance with the Health Act (2007) Regulations and the National Standards for Residential Care Settings for Older People in Ireland (2016), to ensure that the people living in these services are safe and well cared for.

Of the 57 reports published, inspectors found evidence of good practice and compliance with the regulations and standards in a number of inspections.

Hiqa found that 20 centres were either fully compliant or substantially compliant with the national standards and regulations. In general, these centres were found to be meeting residents’ needs and delivering care in line with the national standards and regulations.