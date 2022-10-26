AGSI raises concern over lack of consultation regarding changes to licensing laws

Vivienne Clarke

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has expressed concern at proposed reforms of the licensing system for pubs and nightclubs which were developed without any consultation with the force.

Antoinette Cunningham told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that gardaí are already under pressure with regard to capacity to deal with policing issues, warning the changes in opening hours for pubs and nightclubs could add further pressure.

There had been no consultation at all with members of the force, she said, so they were unaware of any of the details of what would be expected in terms of policing.

Ms Cunningham pointed out there could be a rise in public order incidents and there could also be issues with public transport.

Gardaí already have to cope with societal issues, such as homelessness, drugs and mental health, which challenge the amount of time officers have to deal with straightforward policing issues, she added.

"If our members are dealing with these issues, where are they going to find the time to deal with policing nightclubs?" she asked.

It remained to be seen how the 6am closing time for nightclubs would work, she said, adding that the AGSI is not yet aware of the details.