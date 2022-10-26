Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 08:15

AGSI raises concern over lack of consultation regarding changes to licensing laws

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said An Garda Síochána's resources are already strained
AGSI raises concern over lack of consultation regarding changes to licensing laws

Vivienne Clarke

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has expressed concern at proposed reforms of the licensing system for pubs and nightclubs which were developed without any consultation with the force.

Antoinette Cunningham told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that gardaí are already under pressure with regard to capacity to deal with policing issues, warning the changes in opening hours for pubs and nightclubs could add further pressure.

There had been no consultation at all with members of the force, she said, so they were unaware of any of the details of what would be expected in terms of policing.

Ms Cunningham pointed out there could be a rise in public order incidents and there could also be issues with public transport.

Gardaí already have to cope with societal issues, such as homelessness, drugs and mental health, which challenge the amount of time officers have to deal with straightforward policing issues, she added.

"If our members are dealing with these issues, where are they going to find the time to deal with policing nightclubs?" she asked.

It remained to be seen how the 6am closing time for nightclubs would work, she said, adding that the AGSI is not yet aware of the details.

More in this section

Rishi Sunak urged to rethink Northern Ireland Protocol Bill at Westminster Rishi Sunak urged to rethink Northern Ireland Protocol Bill at Westminster
Boots employee struck by advertising poster awarded €26,700 damages Boots employee struck by advertising poster awarded €26,700 damages
Man jailed after being caught with over 28,000 child sex abuse images Man jailed after being caught with over 28,000 child sex abuse images
gardaipubsnightclubsassociation of garda sergeants and inspectorsagsibarslicensing lawslicensing
Assembly set for recall debate hours before election deadline

Assembly set for recall debate hours before election deadline

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more