Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 08:48

Cabinet to discuss longer opening hours for pubs and nightclubs

The new law would allow nightclubs to stay open until 6am
The Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss changing licensing laws in order to allow pubs and nightclubs to stay open later.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will seek approval for the General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill, which is expected to be enacted next year.

The Irish Examiner reports the changes will allow nightclubs to remain open until 6am, brining Ireland in line with other European countries, while pubs will be permitted to serve until 12.30am.

Late bars will also be permitted to operated until 2.30am and early closing hours on Sundays will be scrapped.

For nightclubs, it is understood that the sale of alcohol will not be permitted beyond 5am, while all late premises will be required to apply for a permit, demonstrating they have CCTV on the premises and security staff who are accredited with the Private Security Authority.

It is also expected that standardised opening hours will be introduced for pubs, allowing them to operate from 10.30am to 12.30am seven days a week.

