Man seriously injured after being assaulted by four people in Co Laois

James Cox

A man, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured after being assaulted in Portlaoise, Co Laois, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses following the assault on Coote Street, Portlaoise in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.20am on Sunday morning when the man was approached by four people and assaulted.

The man was seriously injured during the incident. He is currently being treated for his injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening, in St James’ Hospital, Dublin.

No arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Coote Street between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday morning, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.