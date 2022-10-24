Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 21:53

Man seriously injured after being assaulted by four people in Co Laois

A man, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured after being assaulted in Portlaoise, Co Laois, in the early hours of Sunday morning
Man seriously injured after being assaulted by four people in Co Laois

James Cox

A man, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured after being assaulted in Portlaoise, Co Laois, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses following the assault on Coote Street, Portlaoise in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.20am on Sunday morning when the man was approached by four people and assaulted.

The man was seriously injured during the incident. He is currently being treated for his injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening, in St James’ Hospital, Dublin.

No arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Coote Street between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday morning, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Commemorative coin honours Luke Kelly Commemorative coin honours Luke Kelly
Two brothers jailed for rape and sexual assault of younger cousin Two brothers jailed for rape and sexual assault of younger cousin
Denis O'Brien-owned Ballynahinch Castle hotel sees profits surge Denis O'Brien-owned Ballynahinch Castle hotel sees profits surge
dublingardaiportlaoiseassaultlaoisst james' hospital
Man on trial for allegedly raping wife using household objects said he believed she consented, court told

Man on trial for allegedly raping wife using household objects said he believed she consented, court told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more