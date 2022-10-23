What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Investment plans for Dublin, a U-turn for Helen McEntee, and an alleged bounty for the assassination of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch are reported on the front pages of this week's Sunday papers.

The Business Post has an exclusive that Pfizer plans to invest €1 billion in a new biotech plant in Dublin, representing the "largest pharma investment in (the) history of the State".

The paper also covers the latest from the Tory leadership contest in the UK, as well as a piece on the Central Bank's decision to ease mortgage lending rules, which the papers says will "put first-time buyers at risk of mortgage interest rates increase".

The Irish Mail on Sunday's headline reads: 'McEntee U-turn on release of boxer's killer', covering the Minister for Justice's decision to reverse a repatriation order to allow a convicted murderer to return to his native England to serve his sentence.

Meanwhile, the Irish Sunday Mirror reports "it is believed" that a €5 million bounty has been offered by the Kinahan's for the assassination of Gerry Hutch, who is currently on trial at the Special Criminal Court, charged in connection with the shooting at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Finally, the Sunday Independent reports the husband of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has threatened to sue former minister Shane Ross over a chapter in his new book over their family home, calling it "defamatory and a breach of his financial privacy".

The paper also carries an interview with Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien, who has called for a tax break for developers.

In Britain, the race to see who will be the UK's third prime minister in as many months is the story leading Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Express celebrates the return of Boris Johnson from his family holiday to take another run at the top job with 'Boris is back!'.

The Observer reports senior Tories are engaged in a “frantic campaign” to stop him staging a dramatic return to Downing Street, with claims he would cause further economic damage and risk “the end of the Conservative party”.

The Sunday Times also says Mr Johnson has been spurned by the “Tory right” while Rishi Sunak’s own support surges.

The Independent calls into question claims made by Mr Johnson’s supporters that he has secured the 100 signatures from Tory MPs he needs to enter the race.

The Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Telegraph lead with reports Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were “locked in talks” late into the night amid urging from within their party for them to strike a deal to avert a “Conservative civil war”.

'The Tories can’t even govern themselves,' declares the Sunday Mirror, carrying comments made by UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as Mr Johnson’s camp was accused of lying by Mr Sunak’s camp over the number of supporters secured.

Sunday People splashes with an opinion piece accusing the Tories of letting “schools crumble” while they are “more focused on squabbling amongst themselves over who should lead them”.

And the Daily Star Sunday carries AC/DC singer Brian Johnson’s claim that when he was in the Territorial Army’s Parachute regiment in Germany he thought he saw a First World War soldier’s ghost.