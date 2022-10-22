Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 16:14

Over 30 Ukrainian refugees turned away from Citywest as facility hits full capacity

A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Integration told The Irish Times that all individuals who were turned away were male. 
Over 30 Ukrainian refugees turned away from Citywest as facility hits full capacity

A total of 33 Ukrainian refugees were told on Friday that there was no accommodation for them in Ireland after arriving in the country this week.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Integration told The Irish Times that all individuals who were turned away were male.

The men in question were asked to provide contact details with the view to housing them when accommodation becomes available.

The government is looking for more hotels, public buildings and people's homes to accommodate new arrival, after running out of housing.

Junior Minister Niall Collins said Ireland will continue to provide a humanitarian response where possible.

"The Department of Equality and Children are seeking ways to find more capacity, to generate more capacity, to deal with the influx of people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

"Whether that's in hotels, or whether that's public buildings, or whether it's people offering their own private accommodation, it's a multi-faceted approach," Mr Collins added.

The news comes after Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Children and Integration, said on Friday that refugees sleeping on the street "can't be ruled out" amid an on-going accommodation crisis.

Mr O’Gorman said the Ukrainian embassy had been contacted so that people could be advised to stay in other EU states as State accommodation could not be guaranteed.

Women and children will be prioritised and his department will work with NGOs about supporting other arrivals, he said.

The overnight facility at Dublin Airport will also be used, rather than transfer late night arrivals to Citywest.

Tented accommodation at Gormanston is no longer available, but 300 people remain in “high quality tents” around the country.

More in this section

Man (58) appears in court charged in connections with €1m Dublin drug seizure Man (58) appears in court charged in connections with €1m Dublin drug seizure
Court rules against John Delaney in claim over documents seized from FAI by ODCE Court rules against John Delaney in claim over documents seized from FAI by ODCE
Clifden District Hospital to stay open despite 'crisis point' staffing situation, says HSE Clifden District Hospital to stay open despite 'crisis point' staffing situation, says HSE
roderic o'gormanukrainecitywestwar in ukrainedepartment of children and integration
Investigation launched after man dies from 'unexplained injuries' in Dublin

Investigation launched after man dies from 'unexplained injuries' in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more