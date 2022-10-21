Government to review increasing €400 payment for housing Ukrainian refugees

Kenneth Fox

The Government looks to be rowing back on increasing a €400 monthly payment given to households who are accommodating Ukrainians.

It comes as Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has admitted that some refugees could end up sleeping on the streets as the State is struggling to secure accommodation for people arriving in the country.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland will not be putting a stop to the number of refugees coming into the country despite the accommodation crisis.

Back in September, the Taoiseach said the “expectation” was that the monthly recognition payment given to Irish households would be increased “because one has to take into account the increase in energy prices, and that applies to those households as well and people have been good enough to provide their housing for that.”

Sources have indicated the payment would increase from €400 to €700, but now it appears this move has stalled with Mr Martin denying the Government was rowing back on its commitment stating it is “under constant review.”

Speaking in Brussels, he said: “In relation to measures, in fairness the pledges had come in prior to any announcement of remuneration so that’s not the key measure, although we have brought it in, and it is under constant review in terms of the potential to increase and so on.

“It is not a row back; it is as I say, it’s under review.”

The Government has had to pause arrivals to the Citywest transit hub because there is no further accommodation and from Monday, there will be an overnight facility in Dublin Airport where refugees would stay if arriving in Ireland on a late flight.

Mr O’Gorman said current projections indicate a shortfall of 15,000 beds by December as the number of Ukrainians and International Protection (IP) applicants arriving is expected to remain at elevated levels.