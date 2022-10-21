'Lack of planning' led to temporary closure of Citywest to refugees, says volunteer group

Vivienne Clarke

Sean Boyce of the Rosslare Harbour Friends of Ukraine group has complained of the “consistent lack of planning” that has led to the decision to pause the accommodation of international arrivals at Citywest.

“We have repeatedly talked about the lack of planning, we’re now seeing the result of it” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Earlier in the year the Government had said that it was prepared to cope with an influx of 200,000 people fleeing Ukraine, he said, but the country was now “struggling” with between 45,000 to 55,000 refugees.

The “consistent lack of planning” had led to the current situation. There had been a “naïve” approach and the situation had not been planned properly.

In Rosslare they are expecting more refugees by boat tomorrow, he said. “We are left holding the baby. They can’t stay in Rosslare, they have to leave the port, he explained. To date 4,500 refugees have arrived through Rosslare all of whom have been housed either locally or throughout the rest of the country.

“What’s going to happen now?

“We will do our best locally. But where are all the houses the Government talked about back in March? What is the plan?”

Mr Boyce said it appeared nobody wanted to take responsibility as they feared failure would reflect badly on them.

On Friday, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman admitted that some international protection applicants could end up sleeping on the streets as the Citywest processing centre in Dublin is at capacity.

Also Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Mr O’Gorman said he “could not rule out” that some people would end up sleeping on the street. Women and children will be prioritised and his department will work with NGOs about supporting other arrivals.

The overnight facility at Dublin Airport will also be used, rather than transfer late night arrivals to Citywest, he said.

Tented accommodation at Gormanston is no longer available, but 300 people remain in “high quality tents” around the country.