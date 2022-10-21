Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 10:56

Government considers smoking ban at beaches and parks

The latest report from the Department of Health's Tobacco-Free Ireland section outlines plans to promote a smoking ban in conjunction with local authorities.
Government considers smoking ban at beaches and parks

Smoking in public parks and beaches could be outlawed under new measures being considered by Goverment.

The latest report from the Department of Health's Tobacco-Free Ireland section outlines plans to promote a smoking ban in conjunction with local authorities.

According to a report in the Irish Independent, an extended smoking ban could involve voluntary measures, but also by-laws prohibiting smoking in certain public spaces.

Former Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath, said the Department of Health should be focusing on bigger problems in the health service:

"A&Es, trollies, people on waiting lists, CF children waiting for months for drugs while [the] department and drugs companies bicker over the prices, and they're big idea this morning is to go after smokers.

"Again, soft targets, in outdoor spaces, on beaches and public parks. I just think there's an element of picking on a soft target, it's not particularly persuasive as part of a major health strategy," he said.

Forest, a smokers' rights group, slammed the Government's plans to restrict smoking in public areas.

John Mallon, spokesperson for the group said that there was "no justification" for restricting tobacco use in parks or at beaches.

"There is no evidence of harm to non-smokers if someone smokes in the open air so the policy would be based not on science but on prejudice and intolerance."

"Most smokers accepted the ban on smoking in enclosed public places with good grace but enough is enough. Tobacco is a legal product and adults have every right to smoke in outdoor public places without further harassment and discrimination.

"If the government wants to ban smoking completely then let’s have that debate, not this insidious creeping prohibition," he added.

More in this section

Taoiseach asks for Liz Truss’s successor to be selected quickly Taoiseach asks for Liz Truss’s successor to be selected quickly
Motorist jailed for driving on wrong side of motorway at night with lights off Motorist jailed for driving on wrong side of motorway at night with lights off
Restoration of protected building faces legal challenge over impact on bats Restoration of protected building faces legal challenge over impact on bats
department of healthstephen donnellycigarettessmokingsmokersforestsmoking banfinian mcgrath
Jury in trial of son accused of killing his mother with a hatchet begin deliberations

Jury in trial of son accused of killing his mother with a hatchet begin deliberations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more