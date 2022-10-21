Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 09:48

Marc MacSharry 'deeply upset and offended' as motion to rejoin Fianna Fáil pulled

The Sligo-Leitrim TD resigned the Fianna Fáil whip just over a year ago
Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry has said he is "deeply upset" and "offended" at how he was treated by Fianna Fáil this week.

Fianna Fáil did not proceed with a motion to reinstate Mr MacSharry to the parliamentary party on Wednesday following a complaint from Sligo Cllr Donal Gilroy over messages sent by Mr MacSharry in a WhatsApp group for local party representatives.

Mr MacSharry resigned the Fianna Fáil whip just over a year ago, in a row over Katherine Zappone's botched special envoy appointment.

In a letter to the party on Thursday, Mr MacSharry complained that the parliamentary party was told the motion to admit him could not proceed because an "issue had arisen".

He said some colleagues assumed he was subject to a criminal investigation, due to the "cryptic and serious nature" of the comments from Fianna Fáil Chief Whip Jack Chambers.

Of the complaint from Cllr Gilroy, Mr MacSharry added: “The use of expletives in discussion with colleagues is not bullying. If it is then political debate in this country will be totally curtailed.

“Also, there are many messages that I’ve received from senior colleagues and advisers within Fianna Fáil that have used expletive language very critical of me. I would never view them as a form of bullying.”

A spokeswoman for Fianna Fáil had no comment when contacted by The Irish Times.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, the Taoiseach said it was an internal party matter which is being dealt with internally. “I’m not at liberty to comment any further,” Mr Martin said.

