Refugees sleeping on streets 'cannot be ruled out', Minister says

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has admitted that some international protection applicants could end up sleeping on the streets as the Citywest processing centre in Dublin is at capacity.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Gorman said he “could not rule out” that some people would end up sleeping on the street. Women and children will be prioritised and his department will work with NGOs about supporting other arrivals.

The overnight facility at Dublin Airport will also be used, rather than transfer late night arrivals to Citywest, he said.

Tented accommodation at Gormanston is no longer available, but 300 people remain in “high quality tents” around the country.

Mr O’Gorman said the Ukrainian embassy had been contacted so that people could be advised to stay in other EU states as State accommodation could not be guaranteed.

On Thursday night 881 arrivals were accommodated in Citywest, Mr O'Gorman said. Alternative forms of accommodation were always being sought, he added.

When asked about objections to modular housing in Claremorris, Co Mayo, Mr O’Gorman said such accommodation was being rolled out under emergency legislation which did not require planning.

As the war continued he said it was obvious that medium-term plans were required and the Government was working hard to provide accommodation. He acknowledged that the international protection processing system needed to operate more quickly.

Mr O'Gorman said everyone needed to recognise the new reality as the number of applicants had risen from 3,000 to 15,000 this year. It was going to be challenging to end direct provision within the planned timescale, he said.

Some elements of the system would remain in place, but conditions would be “significantly improved” for people, he added.