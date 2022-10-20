Number of gardaí quitting early is at highest level in five years

The number of gardaí quitting the force early is at the highest level in at least five years.

Almost 400 officers have resigned since 2018, according to new figures.

In total, there are around 14,300 gardaí stationed throughout the country. Around 300 retire every year after serving 30 years' service.

A further 399 have resigned prematurely since 2018. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said there were 77 early resignations in 2018, rising to 95 last year.

Brendan O'Connor, the president of the Garda Representative Association, said there were several factors affecting the increase.

"A lot of people are finding An Garda Síochána just isn't an attractive career and are giving it up," he said.

"Pensions and pay and conditions aren't what they used to be when it was a job for life. So something is seriously wrong when people are leaving."

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said many gardaí quit because of poor working conditions.

"Four-hundred is a significant number of gardaí given the fact that we already have a very low number of police in this country," he told Newstalk.

"Indeed, Ireland is one of the lowest policed countries in the EU at the moment. We see the effects of that, we see the effects in terms of many communities living in fear due to the level of crime that is happening on our public transportation."

There were 86 resignations in the first nine months of this year, suggesting this year's figure will well exceed 100.