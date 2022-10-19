Thunderstorm, heavy rain warnings in effect until midnight

James Cox

Storm Armand is set to bring tropical style rain and humid conditions to the country over the weekend.

It comes as two status Orange weather warnings are in place for this evening, and two status yellow warnings have also been issued.

A status orange warning of heavy rain with thunderstorms is in place for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow until midnight.

And a status orange thunderstorm warning has been issued this evening for Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, until 9pm tonight.

As well as a status yellow rain warning for 13 counties, Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for 18 counties including Dublin, Kildare, Clare, Cork, and Galway.

Chief Meteorologist at Met Eireann Evelyn Cusack said Storm Armand will bring more thundery rain at the weekend.

Ms Cusack said: "Storm Armand has been named by our colleagues in the Portuguese meteorological office, and it won't give us stormy winds, but it will bring humid, tropical air over the weekend and further bands of heavy thundery rain."