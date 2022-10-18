Eviction ban to be introduced until end of March

James Cox

Cabinet is considering a ban on evictions for the winter months this morning.

It would mean people could only be evicted in extreme circumstances from the time of enactment until the end of March.

Legislation will have to pass through the Oireachtas with the start of November given as an optimistic date.

The Irish Property Owners Association has said it will take a constitutional challenge to any evictions ban.

Cabinet is considering the move this morning, after legislation was drafted by the Department of Housing.

IPOA chairperson, Mary Conway, said the group will mount a legal challenge if it comes to it.

Ms Conway told Newstalk: "What's going to change between now and the end of March? I had a meeting with the minister yesterday, he said there will be lots of supports in place and houses for people to move into. But he wasn't able to give any figures or quantities.

"Nothing is going to change between now and the end of March, it's storing up the problem, our members are very concerned, and we will be looking at taking a constitutional challenge if it comes to it."