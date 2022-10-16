Sinn Féin to introduce Dáil motion to ban energy disconnections

Kenneth Fox

Sinn Féin has announced they will bring forward a Dáil motion to introduce a ban on energy disconnections.

The party's spokesperson on Energy, Darren O’Rourke announced they are doing so to ensure households are protected from electricity and gas disconnections this winter.

The motion calls for the introduction of a ban on energy disconnections now to provide protections for people who use pay as you go meters.

Speaking about the motion, Mr O'Rourke said: “Households are facing massive electricity bills this winter. Workers and families have been hit by price hike after price hike over the past eighteen months, and they are worried sick about whether they can keep on top of these spiralling bills.

“The government’s refusal to reduce and cap electricity prices at pre-crisis levels is a big mistake. It leaves hard-pressed households wide open to further hikes and to the possibility of disconnection. As families face a long winter, they worry that they won't be able to afford to keep the lights on.

“The government’s plan to introduce a ban on disconnections from December until February falls far short of what is needed. People cannot wait until December. They need to be protected from disconnection now.

“Next week, Sinn Féin will use our Dáil time to bring forward a motion to introduce an immediate ban on energy disconnections.

“Our motion would also give certainty to the many people who use pre-pay electricity meters."

He said once the €20 emergency credit runs out, pre-pay customers are disconnected by default.

Mr O'Rourke said the government still has no real plan to protect these households and said "our motion would ensure pre-pay meter customers get the same protection from electricity and gas disconnections."

He said it is an unprecedented crisis and the government needs to ensure that all households are protected from disconnection.

“The government must ensure there is a ban on disconnections for all customers now and until the end of March," Mr O'Rourke said.