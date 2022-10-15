Bomb squad called to museum after couple donate 'gift' from first World War

Louise Walsh

A good-natured public donation to a military museum led to the deployment of the Army Bomb Disposal Team to assess an 18-pound projectile on Friday.

The Irish Military Museum, located outside Collon in Co Louth, was cordoned off by gardaí after owner William Sullivan notified the authorities of the bomb gifted to him by a member of the public.

Thankfully, army experts confirmed it contained no explosives but civic-minded William said he was not taking any chances.

The first World War bomb donated to the Irish Military Museum

"The museum is only opened at weekends at the minute but we were here getting ready for our Hallowe'en event when a couple arrived at the museum on their way off for the weekend at about 1pm," he said.

"He gave me an old World War One bomb which he said he had in his shed for the last 50 years, after it was handed down to him by his own father who found it while working on an estate used by the Irish Army at the time.

"It was very kind of this man to think of me but as the shell, which is like a big bullet, was quite heavy, I decided to err on the side of caution and ring the gardaí in case it was live.

"I normally go to the World War One sites in France every year and we always find live, unexploded shells in fields over there which are placed to one side and then collected by their bomb squad every few weeks.

"Empty shells are usually hollow and almost transparent but this one was very heavy and still had part of a fuse head so I have to say I was wary. If it was live and had exploded, it would have demolished the front of the museum.

"The gardaí and army were brilliant, I have to say, and it was nearly 7pm when everything was over. They were very professional about the whole thing.

"I think to say relieved when it was deemed safe would be an understatement. There was nearly a new pair of underpants needed," he laughed.

"We do get calls regularly from the public offering us bits for the museum but they are usually jackets or helmets found in a shed. We never got offered a bomb before but it will now take pride of place in the museum. Hallowe'en started with a bang."

The Irish Military Museum will open with pumpkin picking and scary nights at the museum in the run-up to Halloween.

In a statement, the Irish Army said: "Following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team was deployed from Custume Barracks Athlone to the Irish Military History Museum, Collon, Co Meath.

"On arrival the Team carried out an inspection of an 18 pounder projectile & confirmed it contained no explosives. The projectile was returned to the Museum's ward."